Pele, the only player to win the World Cup three times, wrote on his Instagram account in a post attached to a picture of Messi holding the trophy surrounded by his teammates. “Today, football continues to tell its story, as always in a captivating way. That (…) congratulations to Argentina. Diego (Maradona) is smiling now.”

Pele also praised Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who became only the second player in history to score a hat-trick (a hat-trick) in the World Cup final after England’s Jeff Hurst in 1966. “My dear friend Mbappe, scoring four goals in the final (in addition to his attempt in the penalty shootout). What a blessing.” To see this showcasing the future of our sport.”

Pele did not forget Morocco, who became the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals before losing against France, “And I cannot forget Morocco’s congratulations for the wonderful journey. It is wonderful to see Africa shining.”