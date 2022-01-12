The National Museum of Fine Arts (MNBA), in Rio de Janeiro, celebrates tomorrow (13) 85 years of creation, offering a small part of the public the possibility to appreciate in person works recently incorporated into the collection. The incorporation was carried out through the MNBA project: Open for works, which takes place on Thursdays, from 3 pm to 4 pm. Places are limited to 30 participants, who can register by email from the museum (mnba.eventos@gmail.com)

The set of works incorporated into the MNBA collection resulted from the action of the Federal Public Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the Brazilian Institute of Museums, at the end of 2021. There are ten works by the artist Di Cavalcanti (1897-1976), a work by Djanira (1914-1979) and another by the Romanian-naturalized Brazilian artist Emeric Marcier (1916-1990).

The director of the MNBA, historian Vera Lúcia Mangas, said that she considered that “this day of commemoration of the 85th anniversary would be a good time for the first presentation to the public, although reduced, not only because of the work in the space, but for the necessary care regarding to the pandemic. “It will be a first presentation of these works, works of art of extreme relevance to the national culture, as well as an important addition to the museum’s collection”.

Car wash

The incorporation of the works to the collection was established in an agreement signed by Rosana Messer and Dan Messer, wife and son, respectively, of money changer Dario Messer, arrested in the context of Operação Lava Jato. The 12 works are valued at R$13 million, with only the collection of ten paintings by Di Cavalcanti having an estimated value of R$10 million.

Vera Lúcia Mangas emphasized that this is a material value. “A set of works by an artist of Di Cavalcanti’s relevance, for a public museum, is priceless. Being able to present this set to Brazilian society goes beyond the monetary value”.

In addition to the exhibition of the paintings, there will be a lecture on the collection, given by MNBA technicians. The incorporation of the pieces was made close to the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Week of Modern Art of 1922, which took place in São Paulo between February 11 and 18 of that year, at the Municipal Theater.

The works are: female portrait – 1965, Carnival – 1960, Portrait of two female figures – 1967, landscape with boat – 1971, three female figures (women with mandolin), female figure window, female figure portrait – 1967, Female figure and cat, Two female figures with flower and six female figures, all by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti, in addition to pineapple seller, by Djanira de Motta e Silva, and Urban landscape, by Emerie Marcier.

The 12 works were incorporated into the museum at the end of 2021 and are currently in the process of cataloging and registration, and are still undergoing analysis of the conservation area. The evaluation is done so that it can be foreseen, still in 2022, with the conclusion of the restoration works of the museum, its incorporation into the exhibition circuit, informed the director.

Construction

The works involve the restoration of the internal and external facades of the MNBA and its three domes, in addition to the installation and modernization of the entire electrical and fire-fighting part. Vera Lúcia estimated that 60% of the works have already been completed. From now on, workers will restore the main façade, located on Avenida Rio Branco, central Rio, and the domes. Completion is scheduled for October this year.

Projects for the new phase of the museum are already being analyzed. The entire technical area is geared towards rethinking the long-term exhibition circuit. Likewise, some exhibitions are being finalized. “We just need to wait for the issue of spaces and dates to confirm with certainty”, added Vera Lúcia.

