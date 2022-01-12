Journalist Dmitry Kiselev reacted to the news of the death of his colleague, host of the show “Live” Mikhail Zelensky. In his Telegram-channel, he wrote a few words about the deceased journalist.

According to Kiselev, Zelensky knew how to infect with his optimism and goodwill. The TV presenter noted that his deceased colleague was very talented and had an excellent command of the Russian language. In addition, Zelensky received four higher educations, the journalist added.

“He was an example of how to organize work, – he was always very courteous with colleagues, he did not have a single note of stardom. And so he left untimely. A blessed memory, “wrote Kiselev.

Earlier, the head of the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR), Vladimir Soloviev, commented on the death of Zelensky and named the possible cause of his death. According to the head of the UJR, Zelensky had many creative ideas that he planned to implement.

The death of Zelensky became known on the night of January 12. It was reported that Zelensky died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The cause of death of the 46-year-old journalist was said to be a stroke.

Mikhail Zelensky was born in Moscow on September 7, 1975. During his studies he worked as a DJ for Radio A. Since February 2001, he has been the host of the Vesti-Moscow program for over ten years. From 2011 to 2013 he hosted a talk show “Live” on the channel “Russia 1”. In addition, the TV presenter taught at the Ostankino Higher School of Television.