Today is a day full of twists and turns in the Juventus environment, first shaken by the non-renewal of Dusan Vlahovic with Fiorentina who favors Juventus in the negotiations leading to the Serbian and then by the news regarding the agreements matured for the extensions of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado. The Argentine will sign until 2025 for a figure that is around 8 million per year plus 2 bonuses, while the Colombian will continue his relationship with the Old Lady until 2023. Precisely on the renewal of the former Chelsea and Fiorentina full-back, his mother told us some interesting anecdotes Marcella Bello Guerrero who has kindly released statements exclusively to our www.

ON THE RENEWAL WITH THE JUVE – “I have not had the opportunity to speak with him about the renewal of the contract but in the end I know that he will make the best choice for him and for everyone, as he has always done since he has been at Juve. I had talked to him for a while after the first games and at that moment, as a mother, I tell you that I saw him a little sorry but now fortunately things are going better “.

ON THE FUTURE – “The truth is that as a good Colombian who loves our homeland and will defend it until death, I think it will be a satisfaction for him to end his career in Colombia and I believe that in the end this will happen, but there is still time. We can say many things but only God knows the last word, only he knows what he has in store for us, fortunately I would add “.

ON THE CLOTHING STORE – “We for 5 years we have had a clothing store in Colombia which, I personally manage. I live in Turin but my family members give me a hand and at the same time we try to help all our compatriots who need it. Now it is gaining momentum, we have also created the social page and we are growing slowly. We handle any type of garment, from the men’s chain ‘Juan Cuadrado’ to ‘MB By Juan Cuadrado’ which would indicate the initial of my name and represents the female category “. In the meantime, speaking of the market, pay attention to a sensational indiscretion revealed on live TV: “Surprise shot, Allegri asked for it!” <<<

We kindly thank the Colombian footballer’s mother for her availability.