World War II Jewish escape tunnel found in sewers in Ukraine – Video shows conditions of 14 months spent by Nazi persecutors

Even more than 100,000 Jews died in the genocide initiated by Nazi Germany in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine during World War II.

However, a small group of Jews managed to escape the persecution into the city sewer system. The Jews hid underground for 14 months before escaping.

In September a group of local researchers found a previously unexplored place where members of the group spent their time for months, according to Reuters. It is estimated to have been a hiding place for the Chiger family, among others, who wrote a book about their experiences.

According to the research team, the Jews excavated a total of seven meters of cave from their ghetto to get hidden in the sewer. The work was heavy, as the concrete wall of the sewer alone was almost a meter thick.

Among other things, utensils and a small sheep-shaped figure have been found in the place.

Historian Hanna Tychka in a tunnel where 21 Jews fled Nazi persecution during World War II. The photo was taken on September 25th.

In all 21 people are said to have escaped into the sewer, ten of whom survived. Some died after leaving hiding too early, some died of natural causes.

