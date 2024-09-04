Ex Ilva for sale: the estimated value and possible scenarios for the Taranto steelworks

The government Melons has decided to put the ex up for sale Ilva of Tarantothe steelworks was officially authorized publication of the tender by the Minister for Made in Italy Alfonso BearExpressions of interest must be sent by September 20th. The executive’s move opens up new scenarios on the Ex Ilva and the future of thousands of workers is once again in the balance. It is estimated – reports Il Quotidiano di Puglia – that the Apulian industry could be worth up to 1.5 billion. When the government commissioners arrived at Acciaierie d’Italia because the company had entered into extraordinary administration, the net result showed a loss of around 200 million of euros in relation to only months of January and February 2024. This is because revenues and other income amounted to approximately 370 million “in the first two months of 2024 against total operating costs, depreciation and amortization for approximately 570 million“.

Now that Acciaierie, like all the other companies of the two extraordinary administrations (Acciaierie and Ilva), they go towards the sale in light of the call for tenders launched at the end of July (expressions of interest expected by 20 September), “as a first and broad approximation” the commissioners Fiori, Quaranta and Tabarelli believe “that the transfer value of the company” could be around one and a half billion of euros “including the value of the warehouse transfer”. The commissioners – continues Il Quotidiano di Puglia – put in the minutes that the “the economic and financial situation is deeply compromised both in terms of losses generated by operational management and in terms of trade debts and liabilities; inventory levels (raw and secondary materials) reduced to a minimum, with consequent limitations on the operational continuity of the plants; presence of third-party companies reduced to a minimum and not congruent to a sufficient level for carrying out ordinary activities and services, due to the situation of suffering financial generated by the previous management“.