On Instant Gaming you can get free credit for the PS Store, using the promotion for wallet top-ups. Let’s see the details of the discounts available from now.
September has begun and this means that new interesting games will slowly arrive. If you prefer to buy them in digital format and if you are a gamer PlayStationour advice is to take advantage of the promotion of Instant GamingThe shop in fact allows you to purchase a wallet top-up at a discounted price, so you can basically get free credit. For example, you can buy a €50 Gift Card by paying €46.49. You can find the promotion at this address.
This is not a huge discount on its own, but it can be obtained in a few minutes and, if done several times during the year for each digital purchase, ultimately guarantees a valid saving. The promotion is valid on various denominations, but the best discounts are for the €50 and €35 ones. By reaching the Instant Gaming page you can see all the available denominations.
How to Activate PlayStation Gift Card
Once you have made your purchase on Instant Gaming, you will receive a download code that must be entered via your account. PlayStation Store. Log in on your PC or console and then select your account, choosing the option to claim codes. There you can enter the alphanumeric sequence sent by Instant Gaming. After a couple of confirmations, you will see that the credit has been added to your wallet.
The credit can be used both for games and subscriptions. In short, you can use it for any digital content sold through the PS Store. But be aware that the Gift Card is only valid for Italian accounts: if for some reason you have a foreign account, it will not work.
