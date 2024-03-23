Max Verstappen smiles, Sergio Perez eats his hands. In Red Bull the drivers' moods are polar opposites: the Dutchman was today the author of the third pole position of the season, the least expected one. The Mexican, however, after finishing third, was given a penalty by the race commissioners of the Australian Grand Prix for impeding Nico Hulkenberg.

After analyzing videos, data, radio teams and positions of the two protagonists, the race commissioners Tim Mayer, Matteo Perini, Matthew Selley and Johnny Herbert, decided to impose a sanction of 3 positions lost on the starting grid against Perez.

The Mexican Red Bull driver obstructed Nico Hulkenberg while he was on his flying lap during Q1 of Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

The two met in turn 13 and it was there that Perez, who remained on the racing line, forced his colleague to lift his foot and change trajectory to avoid him as he proceeded slowly.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

This caused Perez to break Article 37.5 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 sporting regulations, automatically leading to 3 positions being served on the starting grid at the first grand prix Sergio will participate in. So, barring unforeseen circumstances, to tomorrow's.

Perez was mocked by his team, who at the moment Hulkenberg arrived at turn 13, were intent on following the cars in front of their driver, and not those behind. The message from the Red Bull wall to Perez arrived just 1 second before the Haas driver arrived behind him: too little to avoid impeding.

Perez, therefore, will be forced to lose three positions on the starting grid. Which takes him from third to sixth place. This means that Lando Norris moves from fourth to third place, while Charles Leclerc is promoted to the second row next to the British McLaren driver.

Oscar Piastri also gains a position, fifth, but will have to share the third row with Sergio Perez, who will be eager to make amends after the mistake made in Q1 in Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix which took place today.