The Civil Guard, in coordination with other emergency services, located this Sunday a two-year-old girl whose disappearance She was notified by her relatives at 01:00 a.m. when they did not find her in the home, in the municipality of Puntagorda, The Palm.

The moment the notice was received, a search device In the place, a rural area, with a lot of vegetation and very abrupt.

Thus, thanks to the quick and effective action of all the participants in the search device, it was possible to locate the minor early this Sunday morning. in good condition although she was transferred to the Tijarafe Health Center for examination.

In addition to agents from the Civil Guard, the device involved firefighters from Los Llanos de Aridane, Alfa tango group of volunteers, AEA volunteers, Environmental Agents and drone operators from the Governments of the Canary Islands, Group of Rescue Dogs (GOSER) and the Red Cross rescue group.