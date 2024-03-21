Brasilia (AFP) – This Thursday, March 21, the Brazilian Police arrested former soccer player Robson de Souza 'Robinho' in one of his residences on the coast of São Paulo. This Thursday, a judge from a high court in Brazil signed the order to capture the former soccer player, who must pay a nine-year prison sentence in his country for group rape issued in Italy.

The Brazilian Police arrested this Thursday, March 21, the former soccer player Robson de Souza 'Robinho' in one of his residences on the coast of São Paulo to begin serving the nine-year prison sentence imposed on him for a group rape in Italy

Federal Police agents arrested the former striker at his home in Santos, the city where he trained as a player, and took him to the police station after the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice confirmed the sentence imposed on him by the Italian Justice and ordered his admission. in prison.

Robinho appealed to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to try to prevent his arrest. However, the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, signed the document on Thursday afternoon, allowing the prison order to be issued, a judicial source told AFP.

The defenders of the former Brazil and Real Madrid striker filed a habeas corpus petition with the STF on Wednesday night to suspend the sentence until appeal possibilities are exhausted.

luxury residence

Robinho was convicted in Italy in 2017 for gang raping a young Albanian woman who was celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub. The sentence was ratified in 2022.

The 40-year-old former forward defends his innocence and alleges that the relationship with the young woman was consensual.

General view of the entrance to the Acapulco condominium, where former Brazilian soccer player Robinho lives, in Guarujá, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, taken on March 21, 2024. © AFP – Miguel Schincariol

As Brazil prohibits the extradition of its citizens in its Constitution, the Italian Justice last year requested the execution of the sentence based on a Brazilian law that has allowed it since 2017.

“Slap” to women

The judicial decision coincides with the case of another Brazilian soccer player, Daniel Alves, sentenced in February to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in a nightclub in 2022 in Barcelona.

A Spanish court on Wednesday authorized the full-back to be released from jail if he pays bail of one million euros (almost $1.1 million), while appeals against his sentence are resolved.

The court's decision was criticized by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“The money that Daniel Alves has, the money that someone could lend him, cannot redeem the offense of a man towards a woman he raped,” the president said Wednesday night.

Last week Lula had also requested the imprisonment of Robinhoconsidering that he had to “pay the price for his irresponsibility” for an “unforgivable” crime.







01:44

The president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, questioned this Thursday the silence of the football world in the face of both cases, which she considered “a slap in the face” of women.

“No one says anything (…) This is a slap in the face for all of us,” she told the UOL portal.

Read alsoJustice grants bail to Dani Alves