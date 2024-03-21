The European Commission has proposed a new plan to accelerate investment in defense, creating a fund of 1.5 billion euros and encouraging joint purchases of weapons between countries. Is the European Union ready to break the taboo and increase its defense investment? In this episode of Europe Today we speak with MEP Javi López, from the social democratic group, about investment and production in this sector by the EU.

#Europe #Today #European #Union #prepared #finance #defense #challenges