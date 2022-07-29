Tomorrow evening in Rosolini (20.30, direct Dazn) the Italians Carrara and Di Vara on the hunt for belts. And the story of Gennuso: enduro starlet who one day went to the gym and …

Tomorrow (live from 20.30 on DAZN) the great Muay Thai returns to Italy, with the XIX edition of Evolution Fight which, as always, will take place in the splendid Piazza Garibaldi in Rosolini (Syracuse). Eight pro matches of the main card, all of the highest level, 5 of traditional muay thai (elbow strikes are worth it) and 3 of Kickboxing Fight Code Rules version (hitting with the knees is allowed, with limitations). The main event stands out above all in which Enrico “the fog” Carrara, world champion of the Lion Fight promotion (title won last year by Rosolini) will try to win the Iska world title in Muay Thai 75 kg against the Spanish Eddy “La sombra” Ruiz. Lorenzo Di Vara will instead try to conquer the IMTF continental belt in the 70 kg category by challenging the French Dean Bensedira. Instead, Roberto Oliva and Domenico Lomurno in the 64 kg Kickboxing will play the right to compete in the Iska World Cup next November in Rome.

History – The most awaited match by Rosolini’s audience, however, is that of the very young (he has just turned 19) Giuseppe Gennuso. Not only because it is under the local Trinacria Muay Thai of Maestro Bruno Botindari who is also the organizer of the event, but also because behind him there is a story of love for sport that prompted him to choose between two disciplines very different, putting passion before possible earnings. Before becoming a promise of the Italian muay thai Gennuso was in fact building a career in Enduro. “They gave me the first bike when I was only 8 years old-he tells Gazzetta-, and at 9 I did the first race. I immediately went well, I started winning in motocross early, then I switched to Enduro ”. And as incredible as it may seem, it was Enduro that brought Giuseppe to Muay Thai. “At 14, I was looking for some other activity to strengthen my muscles and I didn’t want to do weights because I thought they were not suitable for my age. I was already doing martial arts since I was 5 years old, I am a black belt in taekwondo and I have also competed locally, so I ended up in the gym of master Botindari. I immediately liked Muay Thai and I started early to do the first fights ”. And the great results soon arrived. Gennuso has in fact won the Italian youth championships for 5 years in a row, playing dozens of matches and winning them all with the exception of an international match with a much more experienced Israeli athlete. Then the professional debut last year in Malta with the first victory. All this without leaving the Enduro races: indeed, continuing to win, Giuseppe got the call from a Sicilian professional team. He could take the big leap but he had to choose: devote himself only to engines or only to fighting. See also Don Euro, the former priest of Massa Carrara sentenced for extortion to 7 years

The choice – Although the first option in perspective could make him more earnings, Rosolini’s athlete chose with his heart and opted for Muay Thai. “Not that you don’t love bikes anymore, on the contrary I will continue to go there and maybe do some amateur races. Muay Thai, however, has now entered me. It wasn’t love at first sight. Yes, I immediately liked the Trinacria gym, but the passion so strong came a little at a time. What made me lean towards this choice was, in addition to my strongly combative character, the different type of training. I am referring to the mental aspect, not the technical one. In Enduro I did everything by myself, I had to understand my mistakes and find a way to correct them by myself. In Muay Thai, on the other hand, you have a special relationship with your teacher who follows you step by step and makes a bond with your teammates “. On Saturday, in front of the public of his city, Giuseppe will face the Frenchman David Siboni, a much more experienced athlete than the Sicilian fighter given his 25 years of age. But he doesn’t care. “I haven’t even watched his matches to see how he fights, for me all opponents are the same.” See also The possible line-up of America to face the Pumas on Matchday 7

Kickboxing 50 kg: Emilie Machut (Team Lamouret France) vs Beatrice Insolia (Leonida’s Academy) Fight Code 68 kg Jesred Piscopo (Team Noel Malta) vs Nicolas Novati (The King Fight Club) Muay Thai 57 kg David Siboni (France) vs Giuseppe Gennuso (Trinacria Team Muay Thai) Muay Thai 58 kg Emanuel Pemaj (Team Luxembourg) Vs Luca Guerrieri (Trinacria Team Muay Thai) Muay Thai 73 kg Ferdinand Pjetri (Team Luxembourg) vs Salvatore Blandizzi (Trinacria Muay Thai) ISKA Kickboxing World Semifinal 64 kg Roberto Oliva (Raini Clan) vs Domenico Lomurno (Team Ciffarelli) IMTF European Muay Thai title 70 kg Dean Bensedira (Royal Team France) vs Lorenzo Di Vara (The King Fight Club) ISKA Muay Thai World Title 75 kg 5 Eddy Ruiz (ESP) Vs Enrico Carrara (Kurosaki Dojo)

July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 16:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Evolution #Fight #XIX #great #Muay #Thai #Sicily #local #idol #motorcycle #promise