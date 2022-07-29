While Milan, Bruges and Ketelaere’s agent are filing the final details on CDK’s transfer to the Rossoneri, what technically is – for a little while longer – his coach has taken the floor. An important testimony of how difficult the last days of the 21-year-old Belgian were, who had not taken part in the last Bruges matches or even in the last training sessions.

Involvement

–

“As a coach, I want everyone on the pitch to be able to give 100% at all times,” said Carl Hoefkens. If someone says he can’t give everything physically, tactically, or mentally, it’s my duty to face it. In this case, it was no longer possible for Charles to give everything. He indicated that he was getting too heavy mentally and that he was afraid of getting injured in training. And so there is only one conclusion: stop training with the group. Am I disappointed with De Ketelaere? No, I’ve known Charles for a long time and have been closely involved in his growth. Sometimes it happens that there are other thoughts, I try to focus on the players who are 100% present. What advice would I give him if he really left? To continue doing what he has been doing here for a long time ”. As you can see, the Bruges coach speaks of Charles in the past tense: the white smoke is no longer in question.