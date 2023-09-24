Sunday, September 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Evo Morales confirms candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections in Bolivia

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in World
0
Evo Morales confirms candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections in Bolivia

Close


Close

Evo Morales

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales.

Photo:

Fernando Cartagena. AFP

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales.

The former president pointed out that he was “forced” to make this decision so he is going to “battle.”

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales confirmed this Sunday his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections and pointed out that he was “forced” to make this decision so he is going to “battle”, amid the division within the ruling party, the Movement to Socialism (MAS).

“They have convinced me that I am going to be a candidate, they have forced me, of course people want to, but they are forcing me, both against Evo, the right, the Government, the empire,” said Morales (2006-2019) in his program on the local radio Kawsachun Coca.

(Developing).

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  Gas, France and Germany go it alone: ​​historic mutual aid agreement

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Evo #Morales #confirms #candidacy #presidential #elections #Bolivia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Theory reveals why humans and Pokémon understand each other

Theory reveals why humans and Pokémon understand each other

Recommended

No Result
View All Result