Evo Morales confirms candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections in Bolivia

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales confirmed this Sunday his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections and pointed out that he was “forced” to make this decision so he is going to “battle”, amid the division within the ruling party, the Movement to Socialism (MAS).

“They have convinced me that I am going to be a candidate, they have forced me, of course people want to, but they are forcing me, both against Evo, the right, the Government, the empire,” said Morales (2006-2019) in his program on the local radio Kawsachun Coca.

(Developing).