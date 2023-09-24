Guillermo del Toro confirmed on X/Twitter that he planned to direct a film Star Wars about four years ago from a script written by David S. Goyer, best known for writing superhero movies like Batman Begins, Man of Steel and more. The project never made it past the development stage, but Goyer confirmed on the podcast Happy Sad Confused that a lot of great art was produced for him.

“I wrote a movie about Star Wars not produced that Guillermo del Toro I was going to direct. That was about four years ago, Goyer said. There were a lot of things going on behind the scenes in Lucasfilm at that moment. It’s an interesting script… you’d have to ask him about it. “There’s a lot of great art that was created for it.”

Del Toro shared Goyer’s interview on X/Twitter and added:

“TRUE. I can’t say much. Maybe two letters J and BB, are they three letters?”

The director’s post has led fans of Star Wars to theorize about what these letters could mean. Was del Toro planning to use BB-8 in a movie? TO Jabba the Hutt? The possibilities are endless.

Goyer also revealed that he started working on a second project Star Warsa script treatment for a film about the origins of the Jedi which takes place 25,000 years before the first movie Star Wars.

Although Goyer eventually parted ways with Lucasfilman origin film from the Jedi is currently in development under the direction of James Mangold, director of logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He has described the proposal as a biblical epic about the rise of the Force.

It is an opportunity to tell your entire own story, the birth of the ForceMangold said previously. When I first spoke to [la presidenta de Lucasfilm] Kathy Kennedy about it, I just said, ‘I see this opening to do something like Ben Hur either The 10 Commandments about the birth of the Force.

The Force has become a kind of religious legend that encompasses all of these films. But where did it come from? How was it discovered? Who discovered it? Who was the first Jedi? And that’s what I’m writing right now.

Mangold’s film is one of three films by Star Wars in active development. Another, by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is a sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which follows King (Daisy Ridley) while training a new order Jedi. And a third, from the one loved by fans of Star Wars Dave Filoni, will close the interconnected stories told in the series of Disney+ The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Nothing else excites, as with Mandalorian that later they did not give us something of the size, outside of Andor.