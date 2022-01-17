Evictions, off to the block. Thousands of non-compliant families put on the street

The emergency Coronavirus in Italy it continues but there is a category of people for which it is already finished. It is about the families affected by executive eviction, people in difficulty in paying their rent but protected during the pandemic. Now that block is gone, to Rome – reads on Repubblica – it expired on 7 January, a Milan last Saturday, in the rest of Italy if the prefects have not decided otherwise by blocking the use of public force, the latest detention of evictions is expired at the end of the year. Extensions are no longer allowed, has sanctioned in recent months the Constitutional Court and then the machine of forced executions, after almost two years of blockade costing thousands of owners dear, was restarted. According to the estimates of the unions in the coming months there is a risk of between 130 and 150 thousand evictions executive. For Sunia, Sicet, Uniat and Union tenants, there are in fact about 70 thousand evictions still pending from 2019 to which 32 thousand are added in 2020 and another 40/50 thousand estimated for 2021.

The housing discomfort, due to the crisis – continues Repubblica – in the last two years it has become very strong. Confirmation also comes from requests for contributions for pay rents presented in large metropolitan areas, where housing tensions have always been stronger. From the approximately 69,000 applications in 2019 in the era Covid it went to over 167 thousand, with an increase of nearly 250%: a Rome from 16 thousand to 49 thousand, a Naples from 34 to over 46 thousand, a Bologna from 1,794 to 9,771. TO Turin from 7,076 applications accepted it went to over 21,600, almost 17,000 a Milan (6,800 accepted).

