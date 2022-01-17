34,145 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Germany, while 30 people have lost their lives from complications. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute which, for the second consecutive day, reports a record incidence rate, or 528.2 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last week.

Consequently, infections since the outbreak of the pandemic rise to 8,000,122 and the number of deaths in Germany to 115,649. Yesterday it was reported that in the last seven days, 515.7 new cases had been registered for every 100,000 inhabitants.