The Christmas They are a time of family reunion, shared joy and, especially, of gifts: The tradition of giving them to family and friends turns Christmas into the great time of commerce and the purchase of these details with which to enjoy the holidays.

However, it is also common for many returns these days, to change some of these details, for different reasons, to get other products. In that sense, like every year, It is important that consumers know their rights and what they must contribute to ensure you can return the gift in question.

Stores have their own return policies

The most important thing is to know the return policy of the establishment in question, since includes the rules that each business follows regarding returns: some shops are more or less strict regarding deadlines and They can demand more or less things to make the return. Given the time of year, some stores provide for “special” return periods for Christmas, as long as it is included in their return policy.

The return policy includes, for example:

If necessary, return the product with its original packaging.

The requirements regarding presenting a purchase receipt.

If the return is made through the purchase amount or a gift ticket for that amount.

The purchase receipts, necessary for the return

He purchase receipt either gift ticket It is very important, since it is proof that, in fact, that purchase has occurred. In the case of products purchased online, the invoice may be in electronic format, so it may be easier to access it. In the case of physical products, you must have the purchase receipt.

If you do not have the purchase receipt, it will depend on the return policy, but there are few establishments that allow returns without presenting the purchase receipt, so you have to be very attentive to them after purchasing the gifts.





Products and box must return in good condition

Another point to take into account is the condition of the products, since any gift that has been used (or so appears) may be susceptible to being rejected upon return. Again, it is at the expense of what the return policy of the business in question details.

The same goes for the wrapping or packaging of the product: the store can ask that the returned product keep its original box, as well as everything that was in it (such as cables, chargers or spare parts).

Pay attention to the return period

The deadline to return gifts It will depend on the type of productthe store in question, if it has been purchased online or physicallyand of course what the return policy establishes. Normally, the period ranges from 30 to 60 days in the case of physical products in store, and up to 14 days to return products purchased online.

In any case, consumers have the right, if they have received a product in poor condition or with quality defects, to appeal to their right to quality under the legal product guarantee, which has a period of 6 months.





10 things to keep in mind when returning a gift, according to the OCU

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has a Decalogue of measures to make returns When shopping for Christmas, a series of tips that are important to know when making these returns.