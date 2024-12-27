The Christmas They are a time of family reunion, shared joy and, especially, of gifts: The tradition of giving them to family and friends turns Christmas into the great time of commerce and the purchase of these details with which to enjoy the holidays.
However, it is also common for many returns these days, to change some of these details, for different reasons, to get other products. In that sense, like every year, It is important that consumers know their rights and what they must contribute to ensure you can return the gift in question.
Stores have their own return policies
The most important thing is to know the return policy of the establishment in question, since includes the rules that each business follows regarding returns: some shops are more or less strict regarding deadlines and They can demand more or less things to make the return. Given the time of year, some stores provide for “special” return periods for Christmas, as long as it is included in their return policy.
The return policy includes, for example:
- If necessary, return the product with its original packaging.
- The requirements regarding presenting a purchase receipt.
- If the return is made through the purchase amount or a gift ticket for that amount.
The purchase receipts, necessary for the return
He purchase receipt either gift ticket It is very important, since it is proof that, in fact, that purchase has occurred. In the case of products purchased online, the invoice may be in electronic format, so it may be easier to access it. In the case of physical products, you must have the purchase receipt.
If you do not have the purchase receipt, it will depend on the return policy, but there are few establishments that allow returns without presenting the purchase receipt, so you have to be very attentive to them after purchasing the gifts.
Products and box must return in good condition
Another point to take into account is the condition of the products, since any gift that has been used (or so appears) may be susceptible to being rejected upon return. Again, it is at the expense of what the return policy of the business in question details.
The same goes for the wrapping or packaging of the product: the store can ask that the returned product keep its original box, as well as everything that was in it (such as cables, chargers or spare parts).
Pay attention to the return period
The deadline to return gifts It will depend on the type of productthe store in question, if it has been purchased online or physicallyand of course what the return policy establishes. Normally, the period ranges from 30 to 60 days in the case of physical products in store, and up to 14 days to return products purchased online.
In any case, consumers have the right, if they have received a product in poor condition or with quality defects, to appeal to their right to quality under the legal product guarantee, which has a period of 6 months.
10 things to keep in mind when returning a gift, according to the OCU
The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has a Decalogue of measures to make returns When shopping for Christmas, a series of tips that are important to know when making these returns.
- Question about trade policy of the establishment before purchasing to find out if you can change the color, size or model and what is the deadline to do so.
- If the establishment announces a deadline for possible changes or returns you have to respect it. If this is the case, do not feel any hesitation when asking for them.
- Some of the stores that accept returns will not give you the money in cash, but rather a card or voucher redeemable for a specified period of time. Before making the purchase, to avoid surprises, also find out about this point and make sure that the validity period has not passed.
- Avoid paying in advance for an arrangement or repair, as well as for an item that you do not take with you at the time (for example, for an order). If you have to leave a deposit, it is preferable that it be for the minimum amount possible.
- The seller cannot unilaterally modify the price initially set if there has been no change to the order by the buyer. If the seller does not respect that price, do not settle: complain: use the complaint forms.
- If you detect a factory defect or defect in the product you have purchased, you can assert the warranty: demand that they give you one in perfect condition or that they repair the one that has the problem. If you don’t reach an agreement, you could ask for the price to be lowered if you keep it that way, or even for your money to be refunded (alleging the termination of the contract, since the seller has breached part of their commercial agreement).
- Always request and demand ticket or invoicethe seller is obliged to deliver it to you. Keep it for any changes or claims, or to claim the warranty.
- In cases of repairs or repairs carried out by the seller or any worker under his responsibility, you can reject the item or product when it is not well made. If it is no longer in repair (for example, a piece of clothing), request a new one or get your money back.
- If you place an order and you have a special interest in it being carried out according to certain characteristics, make it clear in the order sheet. If your request is not respected, do not accept it.
- Remember that in the purchases made remotely (via internet, telephone, catalog, etc.) the consumer has 14 calendar days to return the product free of charge.
