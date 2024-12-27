Four days before the deadline for Dani Olmo’s registration, Barça will hear today the decision of the commercial court number 10 of Barcelona, ​​where it requested a precautionary measure in the case. The legal services of the Barcelona entity argued that Olmo’s rights as a worker are not being respected, preventing him from exercising his profession due to LaLiga regulations, which denied the possibility of registering the Egarense taking advantage of Ter Stegen’s long-term injury. considering that it has already covered this loss with the signing of Szczęsny.

Barça trusts that, as happened with Gavi, the judge will grant the precautionary measure, although in this case LaLiga has intervened (Athletic, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid have pressured for the player not to be registered).

Barça plans to sell the VIP seats in the stadium if they are not granted the precautionary measure

If this route fails, Barça is considering two other options. The first is a transfer of VIP seats at the new Spotify Camp Nou for the next 20 years for an amount that could reach 200 million euros. The other option is to resort again to an endorsement from President Laporta and his board.