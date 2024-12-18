There is no Christmas truce even in the last control session of the year. The President of the Government and the leader of the opposition have faced each other in the last ‘face to face’ of 2024, criticizing their respective results for the year. For Alberto Núñez Feijóo, that of the socialist leader is summarized in “12 months, 12 causes”while Pedro Sánchez has assured that “we finish as we started: you with the hoax and we with the BOE“.

But before each one made their own assessment, they faced each other over questions about the Judiciary. While Feijóo has asked him if he really believes that they are going after him or if he considers that the judges “they have not completed the Transition”Sánchez responded: “It was not me who said that the Constitutional Court is the cancer of the State of law in our country, it was you,” the PSOE leader defended himself.

Nor did it fall on deaf ears that this plenary session coincides with the appearance of the president’s wife, Begoña Gómez, before Judge Juan Carlos Peinado. Feijóo reminded him, predicting that neither he would respond in Congress for the various judicial fronts that surround the Executive nor his wife “probably” will do so in Plaza Castilla.

