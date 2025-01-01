New Orleans has opened the year with a tragedy caused by a driver who has hit to people who were on a popular tourist and leisure street. The first information suggests that the attacker then began shooting. The first balance is at least 10 people dead and 35 injured.

There are still many questions raised by this attack. The authorities have held a press conference to report the number of victims as well as that the FBI will be in charge of the investigation.

what has happened

During the early hours of this Wednesday, January 1, 2025, an individual who was driving a van at high speed has hit people that were on Bourbon Street in the city of New Orleans, in Louisiana, United States.

This street is the heart of the city’s French Quarter, a popular tourist district full of entertainment venues which attracts numerous visitors. When the mass attack and subsequent shooting occurred it was 3:15 a.m. local time, 9:15 a.m. Spanish time.









What is the number of victims

The toll of victims according to the authorities is at least 10 people dead and another 35 injured. The latter are being transferred to the hospital and several are in critical condition.

Among the injured are two police officers who were shot during the confrontation. Both are in stable condition.

At least two of the approximately 30 injured in the attack They were Israeli citizensas reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Consulate General in Houston is in contact with the hospital and the families of the victims, as indicated by the department and reported by ‘The Times of Israel’ newspaper.

What is known about the attacker

Little by little, the authorities are offering more details about the perpetrator of an attack that has shocked the city. The attacker was driving a pick-up van and broke through barricades to protect pedestrians.

The attacker has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar42 years old, and was carrying an ISIS flag. “The information I received is that this individual was dressed in complete military equipmentwho apparently is not local and who was prepared and very prepared to inflict horrible pain on the people of Bourbon Street,” Helena Moreno, president of the municipal council, told the television network 4WWLTV.

As for the pickup he was driving, CBS news reports that it is unclear who owns the truck.

Furthermore, after the massive attack, he opened fire indiscriminately. The FBI has confirmed that the attacker died instantly. As some images distributed by the agencies show, the Police are working to analyze the vehicle in which the perpetrator of the events was traveling.

What is the line of research

New Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and Special Agent Alethea Duncan of the FBI held a press conference hours after the event. This appearance has left some questions since at first the statements about this act by the mayor of the city and the FBI have differed, although in the end they all go in the same direction.

The superintendent has stressed that the author of the attack had “very intentional behavior” and their goal was to cause as much damage as possible. The mayor of New Orleans has defined this event as a “terrorist act.” The FBI – which is going to take charge of the investigation – has not declared it this way at first, but finally the agency has communicated that it is investigating it as a act of terrorism.

The FBI has also revealed that a possible explosive device improvised and it is being investigated whether it was “viable” and functional.

What is the situation in the area

The authorities have focused on showing their condolences for the victims and asking citizens to avoid approaching the area.

Additionally, the city hosts the Sugar Bowl, a classic college football game, every New Year’s Day on Wednesday.

The governor of Louisiana has described the events as a “horrendous act of violence.” The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has been informed of what happened and from the White House, as reported by the BBC, they have reported that the president is in contact with the mayor of New Orleans to offer support.