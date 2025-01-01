Neither Dani Olmo nor Pau Víctor will be able to play, except at the last minute, in the second half of the League, however both have been in Barça’s first training session in 2025 with the rest of their teammates. Both Olmo and Víctor have trained normally under the orders of Hansi Flick at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Although at an administrative level the situation is very serious, the two players have conveyed peace of mind with their presence and continue with the dynamics of the first team, which is already preparing the first match of the year in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro next Saturday, January 4 .

Many European teams, on the prowl

Dani Olmo arrived at the sports city as his father’s co-driver. As it usually does, the vehicle did not stop and entered the Barça facilities.

Barça hopes that on January 3 the situation will turn out in its favor. If this did not happen, both players could leave the Barça discipline and many European teams are rubbing their hands at such an important market opportunity in the month of January.

The possibility of signing Dani Olmo at zero cost, he would be a free agent, is a very attractive candy for teams. And even more so if it appears just at the moment the market window opens. PSG, Chelsea, Bayern, Arsenal and Manchester City themselves are paying attention to the situation.