Total disappointment for fans of 'The Snow Society'. On Sunday, March 10, the Netflix film suffered a crushing defeat at the 2024 Oscars, failing to win either of the two nominations it was competing for. On social networks, the followers of this feature film could not avoid their discontent upon learning of the official results. Likewise, the reactions of the cast of this overwhelming film, which was inspired by a famous true story: the plane crash of a Uruguayan rugby team in 1972, also known as the tragedy of the Andes.

In what categories was 'The Snow Society' nominated?

'The Snow Society' arrived at the 2024 Oscars with two nominations under its belt: in the categories of best international film (representing Spain) as well as better makeup and hairdressing. The first of those mentioned had aroused special anticipation. Many moviegoers wanted the film to take the glory, although it first had to beat 'The Zone of Interest' and other great rivals.

'The Snow Society' present at the 2024 Oscars

In this context, on March 10, director Juan Antonio Bayona was present at the Oscar 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, along with a delegation from his project, which included Uruguayan actor Enzo Vogrincic. All of them experienced the defeat of 'The Snow Society' live, but the cameras did not televise how they reacted at that moment.

Entourage from 'The Snow Society' at the 2024 Oscars. Photo: TNT capture

Those who could be caught by the spotlight were other members of the cast, who were also watching the live broadcast of the Oscars, although from another location in the same city of Los Angeles, according to recordings spread on social networks.

How did the cast of 'The Snow Society' react to the defeat at the 2024 Oscars?

In one of the videos, the cast of 'The Snow Society', including Juan Caruso and Simón Hempe, they hold hands tightly while Bad Bunny and the 'Rock' announce, in the category of best international film, the classic: “and the Oscar goes to…”. However, when the winner is revealed, they quickly let go and confusion can be seen on their faces. Some of them grab their faces and hair, while those accompanying them applaud with obvious sadness.

In another clip, which was recorded immediately afterwards, the actors greet and thank those present, but, when they return to their seats, they lower their heads and apparently cry or fight back their tears.

Reaction of the actors of 'The Snow Society' to the defeat at the Oscars 2024. Photo: capture

Who won best international film at the 2024 Oscars?

This 2024, the glory at the Oscars for best international film went to the film 'The Zone of Interest', which represented the United Kingdom under the direction of Jonathan Glazer.

