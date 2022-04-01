Everybody’s Golf for PS4 it will no longer be able to be played in online multiplayer from the end of next summer, with Sony planning to shut down the servers support of the game on September 30, 2022, effectively making it impossible to access online game modes.

As reported by Gematsu, the exclusion of online components substantially reduces the possibilities of play in Everybody’s Golf, both in terms of modes and options and also features such as some trophies and game systems particularly related to communitytherefore what will remain will be a partial version of the title, which can still be played offline.

Everybody’s Golf came out on PS4 in August 2017, so it has gone through nearly five years of relatively intense activity, because the series is based on a rather passionate community. On the other hand, the series has been going on for quite some time, always linked to the PlayStation platforms: the first chapter dates back to 1997 on the first Sony console, but from there there have been several other titles including PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP, Vita and PS4, with the latest being just what we’re talking about in this news.

Subsequently, in 2019, Everybody’s Golf VR was also released, which is a version specially designed for PlayStation VR.