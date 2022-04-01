A new accessory called GoPro Volta It was released by the well-known American company that has been producing the beloved GoPro action camera for years, recently arrived at the Hero 10 version. This new accessory is in practice a grip that extends the battery life, also integrating some buttons for shooting and recording , and comes with the new Creator Edition bundle.

Nicholas Woodman, CEO and Founder of GoPro, said: “HERO10 Creator Edition is like having Hollywood in your hand. It is the perfect setup for recording professional quality video when vlogging, video or even live streaming. Forget the extra batteries and related accessories, all you need is the Creator Edition and you can create cinematic magic all day long. You’ll need to recharge yourself before even thinking about recharging the GoPro“.

More autonomy with GoPro Volta, but there is also more

In short, from the words of the CEO of GoPro it is clear the main focus of this new accessory, which promises a considerable extension of the autonomy for the GoPro HERO10, allowing to carry out 4-hour recordings in 5.3K at 30 frames per second. However, the new GoPro Volta grip is not limited to a battery extension, but there is also more.

On GoPro Volta we also find gods integrated buttons that allow you to easily manage the action cam while we use the support to hold it, also thanks to the wireless connection we will be able to use this grip even for a remote control up to a maximum of about 30 meters.

The mount has an integrated tripod that can be very useful in recordings made while stationary and is also water resistant, therefore perfectly in line with more extreme videos that the GoPro HERO10 normally lends itself to. Also noteworthy is the commitment to greater eco-sustainability, in fact the company has declared that 35% of the plastic parts derive from recycled materials.

Regarding Availability and priceGoPro Volta is already available for purchase on the official store all over the world and in Italy for € 129.99, while for GoPro subscribers it is possible to buy it for € 90.99.

The Creator Edition bundlewhich includes GoPro Hero 10, GoPro Volta, Media Mod and Light Mod, can be purchased instead for € 824.95 by everyone and € 618.96 for GoPro subscribers.