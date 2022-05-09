This is how our life is in growth and fall, whenever a leaf falls, a leaf ran after it to spread its greenness into existence, and it is ignorance to regret the demise of a leaf, because there is no fall except and is followed by resurrection, and this is the age of all beings and this is the law of natural selection for creatures, where there is no joy Except after withering, and there is no smile except from behind absence, and there is no secret except after it is followed by ease.

Civilizations fade, others rise, palms fail, others rise, eyes close and others stare, and life is nothing but a sea that flows, and extends so that life continues and is renewed, and lives by transforming from fading to diversification.

We are unable to receive change, because we are inferior to the genius of existence, and we are depressed, because we do not have after looking at this terrible universe, and we are gloomy, because we are a miserable drop of ink on the vast page of life, and we are broken, because we are a withered stick in this flourishing field with giant roots .

What is happening inside us is something of an unjust comparison, and it is the criterion that tends to an eternal solar eclipse, which makes us desperate and desperate to fail to understand what exists, and thus we withdraw, then we dive into an ocean of grooves that are part of the causes of our adolescence, as well as the annihilation of our rising cells from new.

If one of us loses a dear one, all the papers of his patience are burned, and scattered, and scattered in the air, atoms wandering in their fading, and if one of us loses a job, his life rises and does not sit still, and it may end in demise, and if one of us goes to his wallet, searches in its caches and finds nothing to fill his soul, His joy receded, his smile faded, his forehead wrinkled, his cheeks split into a curved, concave path because he discovered that it was empty, and that his swollen ego had spoiled his apple, and it was no longer fit to show off.

We are in daily optical illusions, and we do not stop denying the existence of this equality in contradictions, and we do not recognize that contradictions are the secret of our existence and belief in them is the basis of success and the continuation of life without frustration, despair, and failure.

Without the existence of the ugly, we would not know the form of the beautiful, and without the existence of the weak, we would not have touched the meaning of strength, and the secret of the beauty of white is the presence of black, and the reason for the greatness of the ocean is its proximity to the lake that emerges from it, and the sweetness of the river is distinguished from its difference from the brine of the sea.

Humanity is tired to the point of exhaustion, because it is no longer free from the clutches of visual deceptions sent by the elusive ego, which imparts a thick aura of lies, so that we do not accept our weakness in front of the greatness of existence, and its differences in which we are united.

Man is one in a whole, and personality is a bundle of the diversity of the whole.