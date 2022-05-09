The team of Chivas He is still in a good moment and last weekend he got his ticket to the big party of the competition, by beating the Cougars by 4-1. Now, despite not finishing the contest yet, they are already planning the movements for the next tournament, and the meta Raul Gudino It would be the first confirmed casualty.
After spending nearly four years at the rojiblanco club, arriving in 2018 from Apoel in Cyprus and after a short-lived spell at Madeira in Portugal, his cycle at the Sacred Flock has come to an end.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Erick Lopezrevealed that the possible next destination of the ‘Goliath’ would be in the Cougarsa team that is without the option of renewing goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, so they would not look badly on signing the national goalkeeper.
Also, another team that is interested in the services of the goalkeeper are the Red Devils of Toluca. Coach Nacho Ambriz is not convinced by the goalkeepers Luis García and Gustavo Gutiérrez, so those from the State of Mexico have already raised their hands for the second time to hire the 25-year-old goalkeeper.
That is how Raul Gudino will leave the ranks of Chivas, since for a couple of tournaments he requested his departure due to the lack of minutes. With the Guadalajara he played a total of 84 games, receiving 105 goals and 21 unbeaten occasions.
Likewise, and according to the portal of Transfermarkt, its market value for legs is 1.50 million dollars. Now Gudiño will be a free agent and ready to negotiate with any ‘girlfriend’ who wants him.
