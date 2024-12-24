The ‘Grand Prix’ has also returned home for Christmas. The summer program has been tinged with a festive spirit with the purpose of celebrating a special edition, divided into three installments and featuring towns that have left their mark on the format. There will be two semi-finals and a final that will accompany the spectators of The 1 during the holidays.

This Monday, December 23, Spanish Television premiered after the repetition of ‘The Revolt’ the first installment of the tournament with a very good reception from the audience. A semi-final in which Alfacar (Granada), the winning town of the 2023 edition of the contest, won against Binissalem (Mallorca), semi-finalist in the ‘Grand Prix’ 2024‘.

The new signing of the ‘Grand Prix’: a famous ‘youtuber’

With the set decorated for the occasion, the swimming pool converted into an ice rink and the tests adapted to the theme of such important dates, one of the main novelties of the special ‘grandfather of the child’ program is that the mayors of the municipalities that compete in the tournament are children. The presence of a new signing, the well-known ‘youtuber’, also caught the attention of viewers. mikecrack. The gamer and child idol is going to have a very active role in the entire Christmas special.

Hello, today I’m going out @GrandPrix_tve. I’m going to apologize now. I have certain problems distinguishing directions.

It’s something I’ve always had, you can’t judge me. Or yes… but I love you. — Eva Soriano (@EvaSoriano90) December 23, 2024

As well as that of the godparents, since as in the summer version of the contest, the teams had the support of two very well-known guests. In the Majorcan ranks it was Eva Sorianocomedian and presenter, was in charge of acting as godmother, while Pepe Rodríguez, chef and jury of ‘MasterChef’, sponsored the Andalusian people.









Both gave everything to help their respective municipalities win the tests. Some new, like ‘The Elf Without a North’ or ‘Musical Penguins’ and other classics like ‘Hot Potato’. But even though they rose to the challenge, Eva Soriano She anticipated her performance and sang the ‘mea culpa’ for her work as godmother of Binissalem through a statement in X.

«Hello, today I’m going out ‘The Grand Prix’. I’m going to apologize now. I have certain problems distinguishing directions. It’s something I’ve always had, you can’t judge me. Or yes… but I love you,” he wrote before the start of the program. And the godmother of the Mallorcan team got into a bit of trouble when it came to directing the ‘Super Bowling’ game,