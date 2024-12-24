The inviolables

The situation caused by the conduct of Juan Carlos and the current condition of the Spanish monarchy are more similar to the old historical constitutions in which the person of the king was not only inviolable but sacred, and that is not typical of the open will of the constituent

Judges Castro and Yllanes have urged the king to renounce his inviolability in the Christmas speech. At these parties these things happen, people ask kings, convinced that they are the ones who give things, but these two excellent judges know who the kings are and, in reality, they know that in a constitutional monarchy no one can be above of the sovereignty that resides in Parliament, that is, above the democratic capacity and will expressed through laws.

In other monarchies, one that continues, the British since 1689, the kings know and respect it; In others, which no longer continue, the most recent example is the Greek of the Bourbons’ brother-in-law, they ignored it and it was over. Furthermore, it is known that the word of a king in a Christmas speech has no value, as we have already seen in the predecessor and father of the current monarch. But it must be understood in the proposal, at least that is how I understand it, that it is a provocation with no hope of answers but of citizen reflection.

We would be satisfied with the king committing himself to strict compliance with the Constitution with regard to its inviolability, interpreted in the person of his father in a more than extensive manner by the jurists of the Court or compliance with the organic law of 2015 on immunities and privileges of heads and former heads of State, signed by himself, which includes the international commitments of the Kingdom of Spain in this matter.

Bad times. Furthermore, the request coincides with the political escalation of the Royal House undertaken by its current leadership and a polar moment in Spanish politics in which it would be difficult for PSOE and PP to agree on an eventual reform of the Constitution. In any case, in Zarzuela it would be understood as a sign of weakness inappropriate for a monarchy with a dynasty with little or no democratic tradition such as the Bourbon.

However, as José Antonio Martín Pallín rightly stated in his time, there would not even be a need to reform the Constitution, it would be enough for the current one to be complied with and for a law on the Crown to be approved once and for all that does not leave court interpretations to the most domestic jurists.

The situation caused by the conduct of Juan Carlos and the current condition of the Spanish monarchy are more similar to the old historical constitutions in which the person of the king was not only inviolable but sacred and that is not typical of the open will, I am not saying of the hidden one, of the constituent who already received, however, the real package, a gift, via the political reform law of 1977.

They are Christmas wishes, like those polls in the hands of Adolfo Suárez on the republican preferences of citizens being revealed to public opinion. In any case, who guarantees us, without the Spanish legislator having said a word since the events that have presided over the reign of Juan Carlos, that the current king is not falling back into the same vices of his father?

#inviolables