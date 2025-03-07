The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, emphasizes that the current legislation already says that Foreign citizens have to know not only Spanish but the rest of co -official languages Like Catalan, being questioned about whether immigrants must speak Catalan to obtain residence permit.

Sanchez has been questioned about a press conference at the end of the extraordinary summit of European leaders in Brussels. The question comes after the pact achieved between PSOE and Juns to delegate to Catalonia the immigration competitions and after the Carles Puigdemont party said that Catalan will be “requirement” to obtain residence permits.

“In our constitution it is collected, In addition to Castilian, the co -officiality of three other languages. And in the Foreigner Law, as logically, it is said that a knowledge of the languages ​​that are spoken in each of their territories is also needed. I really I think there is a lot of debate about this“He said.

Has also responded to the criticism of their own parliamentary partners, That, as a part of adding, they have shown themselves against the PSOE-junts pact, in the case of Podemos, they have come to call it “racist.”

“I, of course, It is an advance and so it has to be seen by parliamentary groups. It is still curious that some groups that are saying that not to this, are defined multinational, “he has launched after praising an agreement that in his opinion implies an advance in” cogobernaza “and in the development of the autonomous state.

In addition, on the danger that the initiative does not go ahead in the Congress of Deputies before the opposite position of some partners, Sanchez asks to go “game by game”, aware that they will have to negotiate to get it forward.

The Mossos, State Forces

The chief of the Executive has also spoken over another of the points of the agreement, which It allows the Autonomous Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, to have a presence at the bordersin the ports and airports next to the National Police and the Civil Guard.

In this sense, he defends that the Mossos “They are also state security forces and bodiessuch as the Civil Guard and the National Police or as the Ertzaintza in Euskadi “, although this can” grind “some, he said.





“The State We are all, is the general administration of the State, are the Autonomous communitiesthe provincial councils, the councils and the councils and are also the municipalities, “he stressed.

Besides, Consider “very good news” that the different police forces “collaborate” And he says that when he arrived at the Government in 2018, communication between the Mossos and the Police and the Civil Guard was “non -existent” while now work “elbow side”. What is better the above or today?, Has launched.

Return from La Caixa

From the criticisms of the PP it is defended by pointing out that in Spain “up to seven” delegations of competences have been carried out, some of them in the government of José María Aznar (PP), as stressed. And now “It seems that Spain has broken,” he complains.

In his opinion, criticisms occur because today Spain is more united, it has more growth, more employment and more “influence“That when the PP ruled.

In this same line, he has celebrated The return of La Caixa headquarters to Catalonia after seven years, That it was formalized this week, proof that the situation in this community has been “normalized and stabilized” after the procés, as indicated by the president.