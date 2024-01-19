The number of people detained in Ecuador during the first ten days of the government's declaration of an “internal armed conflict” against organized crime reached 2,369, with 158 cases of terrorism charges.

The data appears in an Ecuadorian government report released this Friday (19) on police and military operations carried out in the country under this new scenario, in which 22 organized crime gangs were considered terrorist groups and non-state belligerent agents.

Between January 9 and 19, Ecuadorian authorities also claim to have killed five alleged members of these gangs now classified as terrorists. Two police officers were killed and 11 others were freed from several kidnappings apparently carried out by these groups.

During this period, 885 firearms, 1,069 bladed weapons, 64 weapons feeders, almost 26 thousand ammunition and 4,639 explosives were seized.

Ecuadorian law enforcement also seized more than 6.3 tons of drugs and more than US$18,500 (R$91,000) in cash.

According to the latest government report, there have been 13 attacks on public and private infrastructure and 12 police establishments in the last ten days. Law and order forces carried out 26,390 operations and seized 15 vessels.

Amid the state of emergency and the “internal armed conflict”, with the military in charge of security, on Wednesday (17) prosecutor César Suárez, responsible for investigations into the armed attack on the TC television channel on 9 January in Guayaquil, which ended with the arrest of 13 people.

The court ordered the preventive detention of two people allegedly involved in Suárez's murder.

The situation of “internal armed conflict” was declared by the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, on January 9, in the face of a wave of attacks and violent actions attributed to organized crime, which included the kidnapping and murder of police officers, explosion warnings , burning vehicles and simultaneous riots in prisons where hostages were taken, now released.