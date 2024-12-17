Recognizing Eva González on the hardwood is easy. The ribbon that tames her hair, a vestige of a small and old skin surgery, and her daring way of playing quickly attract attention. Pointing her out as one of the players with the most future in Spanish futsal is something else, but if the person doing it is one of the captains of the national team, the doubts disappear. For Peque, an icon of this sport in Spain, if the woman from Malaga “trusts herself a little more and in her possibilities, she will have a very nice career with the Red shirt.” «He has very good one on one, shot, goal and a lot of self-confidence. I see her with a great desire to learn, convinced that she is here to stay and I think that she is going to be very important for the national team, especially because of her desire to work and how settled her head is for how young she is,” he argues to support his bet.Related news standard No Futsal Patricia González Mota, ‘Peque’: “There are colleagues who retire because they have to choose between eating or playing” Miguel Zarza standard Yes They will make people talk María Forero, her stride beat football Javier AsprónEva is young, yes. Just turned 22 years old. But he moves around the 40×20 meter track from six. «I started playing futsal because of my brother, who always went to see him. I was very small but I would grab a ball and start running around there. “I realized that I really liked it and I told my parents, who didn’t hesitate for a second to sign me up.” There began a path that in the beginning, like many of her current colleagues, she traveled surrounded by children. «On the team from my town, in Alhaurín de la Torre, I was the only girl. After being a junior I started playing with Torcal, which is where I have been all my life until last year when I signed for LBTL Alcantarilla, and when I reached the age where I could no longer play with children I focused entirely on the women’s team. At that time “I only thought about enjoying myself”, but soon her skills took her to the lower categories of the national team, through which she moved with unusual precocity. At 13 she played in the U-17, then she was the youngest in the U-18, and went through the U-19 and U-21 before making the jump to the senior team at just 19 years old and fulfilling “a dream.” great”. There she has coincided with references such as Peque herself or Anita Luján, who have ousted Iniesta, her childhood idol, and whom she would like to emulate. “I want to work every day to be better, and from then on I hope I can become like them.” Although his favorite number is 9, he confesses that more than the goal what makes him enjoy is the one-on-one play on the wing: ” It gives me life, but I also consider myself a team player and I try to adapt a little to what is needed at any given moment. Sometimes I don’t end up achieving it… but I always try. Going deeper into her characteristics as a player, one of the keys that Peque points out to point out Eva emerges. «I consider myself very hard-working and I demand a lot from myself. I try to look more for the good of the group than for my own and always have my feet on the ground, something that my family has helped me with. I know that no matter how well I’m doing now, if I stop working with humility everything can change. That’s why he studies, and after finishing a degree in Primary Education he does a Master’s Degree in Teaching. «The life of an athlete is short and in women’s futsal it is difficult to make a living. That’s why you have to have, as I say, a plan A. In November 2025, if nothing goes wrong, Eva could play with Spain in the first Women’s World Cup in history, an old dream that FIFA has finally agreed to. Placed at the crossroads of whether she would prefer to win it or for women’s futsal to be professional, she is clear: “We all dream of being champions, but if the latter happened we would have many more opportunities to play in World Cups and other tournaments.” Another answer that once again proves Peque right.

#Eva #González #skill #service #team