The company will look for a formula to guarantee that it complies with the recommendations of the CNMV

Telephone It will have to face a recomposition of its board of directors in 2025. On the one hand, due to the unexpected death of Javier Echenique; on the other, due to the foreseeable landing of the Saudis from STC in the highest decision-making body of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only