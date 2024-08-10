FalloutLondon it’s a colossal mod, a total conversion that in fact represents almost a new game, which has obtained a huge successthanks perhaps also to the push provided by the appeal of the Amazon TV series on the franchise, so much so as to push the group of modders to perhaps found a indie team real and proper.

The mod has reached 500,000 downloads within the first 24 hours, also forcing the group of modders to reorganize in order to provide constant support to the software, which seems to require particular attention in this first phase, and to guarantee the long-term success of the project.

Fallout London has already received its first update, in which the team talked about the changes needed to ensure the mod, which has come to the center of global attention, can continue to thrive.