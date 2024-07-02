The National Coordination of Civil Protection calls for intensifying precautions

Minutes after the announcement that Beryl had risen to category 5, the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Coordination of Civil Protection has called on the population to intensify precautions. The agency has warned the population of Quintana Roo that the hurricane is approaching, and recommends pruning trees that obstruct power lines, protecting windows with adhesive tape and cleaning roofs and drains.

Yucatan Civil Protection has also issued its own warning as the phenomenon is still more than 2,500 km southeast of the state: “It is moving west-northwest at 33 km/h with winds of 260 km/h and gusts of 315 km/h. If it continues on its path, different effects are expected in the state of #Yucatán, including strong winds and heavy rain starting on the afternoon of July 4, 2024. It is recommended to remain informed of the evolution and trajectory of this phenomenon.”