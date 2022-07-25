The two national teams have already faced each other in the penultimate act of the competition. It was 1987, the Swedes won

England-Sweden is the first semi-final of Euro 2022. The hosts face Peter Gerhardsson’s team at Bramall Lane in Sheffield: kick-off on Tuesday at 21. The girls of coach Sarina Wiegman beat Spain in the quarterfinals: 2- 1 after extra time. The Leonesse managed to equalize only in the 84th minute with Toone, then the decisive doubling signed by Stanway. Well the Swedes against Belgium: 1-0, goal by Sembrant.

LATEST RESULTS – The British are aiming straight for the trophy. First in the group with 14 goals scored and zero conceded, Spain eliminated in the quarter-finals, now they want to overcome the obstacle Sweden. They will find a national team that finished Group C at the top thanks to the best goal difference compared to the Netherlands. But there is one fact to keep an eye on: the Swedes have not lost for almost a year. The last knockout came on August 8, 2021 in the final at the Olympics against Canada. The Leonesse have done even better with ten consecutive victories in all competitions. The most recent defeat on April 13 last year in a friendly against Canada. See also Rafael Nadal protests against playing at night against Novak Djokovic

PREVIOUS – Sweden is an uncomfortable opponent for England. The two national teams have already faced each other in a semifinal of the European Championship in 1987: the Swedes who won 3-2 after extra time. Of the five semifinals won, the Leonesse only reached the final on two occasions: the last in 2009 overcoming the Netherlands 2-1. After triumphing in 1984 against Italy, the Swedes have never won the trophy again. Eight semifinals and just three passes of the round won. The most recent challenge between the two national teams was played in 2019, for the World Cup final then won by Sweden. In the previous six, the English have achieved only one victory against the four victories of the opponents and a draw. This time the European final is up for grabs, like 35 years ago. England in front of its audience does not want to fail.

July 25 – 16:35

See also Dybala-Juve, tomorrow's match: all the cards on the table © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#European #women #EnglandSweden #final #precedent #scares #Lionesses