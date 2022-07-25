There Juventus is making its comeback in the FIFA series in FIFA 23 and to announce it is EA.

The team was a permanent presence in the EA series until it was confirmed in July 2019 that Konami had signed an agreement to become an exclusive partner club in eFootball PES 2020.

This exclusivity deal was a multi-year deal, meaning Juventus were not featured in FIFA 20, FIFA 21, or FIFA 22, appearing instead under the name Piemonte Calcio, complete with imaginary kits and logos. EA has now confirmed, however, that Juventus will return to its series starting with FIFA 23 in September in what it calls “a multi-year exclusive partnership”.

This will mean the return of the Juventus name, kits and logo, as well as the club’s home stadium, Allianz Stadium. Former player Claudio Marchisio will be added to the game as FUT Hero and current team player Dušan Vlahovi & cacute; he will be an ambassador of the game.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus“said David Jackson, EA Sports Vice President of Brand for FIFA.”This phenomenal club means a lot to us and our fans and will allow EA SPORTS to continue to deliver the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond“.

FIFA 23 will be available on PC and consoles on September 30th.

Source: The Loadout