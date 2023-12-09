NY.-European Union legislators agreed this Friday on a new law to regulate artificial intelligence, one of the world’s first comprehensive attempts to limit the use of a technology that is rapidly evolving and has had broad social and economic implications.

The law, called the Artificial Intelligence Decree, sets a new global benchmark for countries seeking to secure the potential benefits of the technology, while trying to protect against its potential risks, such as automated jobs, spread of online disinformation and putting into practice. endanger national security.

The law needs to go through some final steps for approval, although the political agreement means its key points are set.

European lawmakers focused on the riskiest uses of artificial intelligence by companies and governments, including authorities and the operation of crucial services such as water and energy.

Creators of larger general-purpose AI systems like the ChatGPT chatbot could face new transparency requirements.

Chatbots and software that creates manipulated images such as “deepfakes” could clarify that what people are seeing was generated by artificial intelligence, according to European Union officials and early versions of the law.

The use of facial recognition software by police and governments would be restricted outside of certain security and national security exemptions.

Companies that violate the regulations could face fines of up to 7 percent of their global sales.

“Europe has positioned itself as a pioneer, understanding the importance of its role in establishing a global standard,” said Thierry Breton, the European commissioner who helped negotiate the agreement, in a statement.

Although the law has been welcomed as a regulatory success, questions remain about how effective it could be.

Many aspects of the policy are expected to take effect in 12 to 24 months, a long time for the development of artificial intelligence.

Until the last minute of the negotiations, lawmakers and countries were fighting over language and how to balance innovation with the need to protect against potential harm.