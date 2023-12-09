Genoa – Matteo Manfredi has arrived at the Ac Hotel yesterday afternoon, just before 7pm. And, as is now customary, he met with Andrea Pirlo and sporting director Andrea Mancini, then having dinner with the team. The days he is experiencing are almost entirely dedicated to Sampdoria. In particular this week, full of commitments and appointments. Manfredi, beyond the financial aspect (search for funds and/or minority shareholders), is working to build “his” company, weaving a dense web of ties. Also on the Genoese territory.

It was no coincidence, for example, that last Monday for the ribbon cutting of the new headquarters, an event of understandable historical value for the Doria club, alongside there were Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, president of Banca Ifis and the former senator Roberta Pinotti. None of whom currently holds an official role in the club, except indirectly Fürstenberg Fassio but through the sponsorship of the shirt. In recent times the bond between the banker and Manfredi has become increasingly closer, as was clearly noticed on Monday. His participation in the life of the club is also more frequent, as demonstrated by his familiarity with managers such as Andrea Mancini. Fürstenberg himself gave a speech on Monday to managers and representatives of the men’s and women’s teams after the toast with Ferrari’s Salmanazar magnum (9 litre).

And Manfredi had lunch with him on Monday, an important lunch which did not allow either of them to be present at the meeting with the company’s strategic and commercial partners, held on the MSC Fantasia in the port of Genoa. Who knows, Manfredi will be able to involve Fürstenberg also from a financial point of view. To date, the support of his Banca Ifis has taken the form exclusively of sponsorship. Publicly and energetically denying any rumor that went further, as had happened with the official statement last February, when there were rumors of his possible help to the company, which was already in very serious economic difficulties.

Manfredi is also continuing his relations with the Genoese political world which he evidently wants to involve in his Sampdoria.

On Tuesday, in the usual restaurant in relations with the company’s marketing, he also had lunch with Matteo Cozzani, Giovanni Toti’s chief of staff, Jessica Nicolini, coordinator of the Region’s cultural policies, and Paola Balsomini, of the Region’s communications area. With the former senator Pinotti then contacts are almost daily. She is a candidate to join the next Blucerchiati board of directors, the first completely selected by Manfredi. In the meantime, you would also be working to find funds potentially interested in entering Sampdoria’s share capital.

Next board of directors who, considering the technical times, he should be appointed between the end of January and February. Today Marco Lanna, current president of Sampdoria, will return to the stadium, having been absent on Monday at the inauguration of the new headquarters, like Radrizzani. Lanna and Manfredi are continuing to talk to each other to identify the new role of the former Sampd’oro defender, with operational responsibilities. There is talk of a Foundation, but the women’s sector and marketing area could also enter.