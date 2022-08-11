Genoa – The first blue medal at the European Championships in Rome is silver. It comes from synchronized swimming in technical team exercise. Ukraine wins the technical team final with a new exercise, prepared immediately after the World Cup in Budapest with a score of 92.5106.

Italy is second and silver medal with 90.3772 (27.4 for execution and impression and 35.5772 for elements). Third is France, which surprisingly prevails over Greece.

