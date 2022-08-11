Former minister of the Federal Supreme Court declared, however, that he is not a “bolsonarista”

Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Marco Aurélio Mello said this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) that he would vote for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a 2nd round against the former Chief Executive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). The judge, however, said he was not a “bolsonarista”.

“I cannot imagine an alternation to have as president of the Republic the one who has been president for 8 years and practically gave the cards during 6 years in government Dilma Rousseff [PT]. I think it would enhance what has been shown in the current government and vote for President Bolsonaro, even though I’m not a Bolsonarist”, said in an interview with the portal UOL.

Marco Aurélio Mello also declared his vote in the 1st round of the 2022 election: Ciro Gomes (PDT). According to the former minister, “no one knows Brazil better than Ciro Gomes”. The pedestrian said, “sometimes he is a little hasty in his speech”, but “it’s a good profile”.

Participated in the interview with UOL journalists Kennedy Alencar, Alberto Bombig and Carla Araújo. Kennedy was Lula’s adviser in the 1990s.

The former STF declared that, in his opinion, a positive point of the Bolsonaro government is the choice of ministers. “I cite, for example, the performance, which is worthy of praise, by the Minister of Finance, Paulo Guedes. If we are really going to do a survey, we will see that there were practices of positive acts looking for better days”, he said, referring to the head of the Ministry of Economy.

MANIFEST

Marco Aurélio Mello is one of the 11 former Supreme Ministers who signed manifest in defense of democracy organized by the USP Law School (University of Sao Paulo).

The text is a veiled criticism of the president Jair Bolsonaro. The chief executive is not mentioned directly, but he is directly criticized. The manifesto, for example, defends the electronic voting system and criticizes “unfounded attacks” to the elections. Lula is also not directly mentioned. The PT, however, benefits from the initiative of the USP Law School.

Here are the 11 former STF ministers who signed the document: