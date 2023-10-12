Scotland has initially missed early qualification for the European Football Championship next summer in Germany. Coach Steve Clarke’s team lost 0-2 (0-0) in Spain on Thursday evening, but despite their first defeat they lead Group A with 15 points. Spain follows with three points less. Alvaro Morata (73rd minute) and Oihan Sancet (86th) scored the goals.

Norway follows the leading duo with ten points. In Cyprus, superstar Erling Haaland (65th minute/72nd), former Leipzig player Alexander Sørloth (33rd) and Fredrik Aursnes (81st) ensured a confident 4-0 (1-0) victory. Norway will face Spain in Oslo on Sunday. If the Iberians win, both Scotland and the three-time European Championship champions will be there in Germany in 2024.

Turkey won 1-0 (1-0) against third-placed Croatia in the first game without coach Stefan Kuntz, who was on leave, and is leading Group D. On the debut of Kuntz’s successor Vincenzo Montella, Baris Yilmaz (30th) scored the winning goal. Croatia is second.

Albania has a good chance of qualifying for the European Championship finals for the second time since 2016 in Group E. In the top game of Group E, Brazilian coach Sylvinho’s team won surprisingly clearly against the Czech Republic 3-0 (1-0) and is at the top with 13 points. Without the injured striker Robert Lewandowski, Poland jumped to second place after the 2-0 (1-0) win in the Faroe Islands.







Betting scandal in Italy – two players leave

Italy’s team will have to play weakened in their qualifying game against Malta on Saturday. The European soccer champions have sent two players from the training camp in Coverciano back to their clubs. Newscastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa’s Nicolò Zaniolo have left the national team, the national association announced on Thursday.

The two midfielders from the English Premier League were previously questioned by the Turin public prosecutor’s office over allegations of illegal betting. The association said they had been officially informed about their involvement in the investigation. “Regardless of the nature of the acts, the association is convinced that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to fulfill the obligations planned in the next few days,” the association said.

European champions Italy will host Malta in Bari this Saturday in the European Championship qualifiers and will then play against England in the new edition of the European Championship final next Tuesday in London.