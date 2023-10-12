When Cyberpunk 2077 was initially released three years ago in 2020, all hopes seemed lost for CD Project RED due to its disastrous and horrendously problematic launch. The game was plagued with annoying bugs and issues that had the power to completely ruin players’ experience.

However, 2023 saw CDPR achieve one of the most impressive comebacks the video game industry has ever seen, thanks to the excellent releases of the 2.0 update for the base game and DLC, Phantom Libertywhich followed him.

Of course, this great success and feat could not have been achieved without extraordinary efforts, and it turns out that CD Project RED had to spend more than $120 million dollars to save the reputation of his supposed masterpiece, Cyberpunk 2077. Needless to say, it’s not an easy job to revive a dead video game that people stopped being interested in so quickly. The same thing happened with CD Project RED trying to convert to Cyberpunk 2077 in the iconic title they hoped it would be from the beginning.

Naturally, along with countless hours of effort and dedication, it wasn’t exactly cheap for CDPR restore the reputation and image of Cyberpunkespecially considering how badly it was damaged upon release.

Another thing that a developer has to ensure with a video game as ambitious as Cyberpunk 2077 is that people are eager for more content from that universe. Fortunately, the game came back strong with its critically and commercially successful expansion, Phantom Libertywhich is quite large in size and could really stand on its own as a standalone title of sorts.

To put things in perspective and delve into the numbers a little, it took CD Project RED more than $60 million dollars to develop the DLCfollowed by another $21 million dollars to promote it.

Taking into account that the total cost to complete Phantom Liberty was approximately half of the enormous amount that was invested in the Cyberpunk 2077 initial, it really shows how dedicated he was CD Project RED to guarantee the success of the franchise. Another aspect that contributed significantly to the cost of CDPR in Cyberpunk was the number of patches they had to release to solve the various problems that the base game presented at its launch.

All of these aspects played their respective roles in making Cyberpunk 2077 one of the most popular video games of the year. It is clear that CD Project RED recognizes the potential of the world of Cyberpunk and refuses to abandon it, although some of the initial problems still persist. Both the expansion Phantom Liberty and the massive 2.0 update were released last month, in September, and both were extremely well received by the masses.

Of course, releasing constant updates for such a big game and creating DLC ​​as extensive as Phantom Liberty requires large amounts of money, but in the end, it was worth it because so much Cyberpunk 2077 as its DLC rose to the top of the charts Steam. CD Project RED held an investor presentation on October 5, during which he shared exactly how much it cost to make Phantom Liberty.

According to CDPR“direct production expenses” alone cost zl275 million, followed by extensive “marketing campaign costs” that amounted to zl95 million.

To put the numbers into perspective, that equates to around $63 million and $21 million respectively, for a total of $84 million. That’s just $3 million short of the amount invested in the Cyberpunk 2077 original, which was $174 million dollars. Besides, CDPR It also spent $142 million promoting the original title, which is much higher than the marketing costs of Phantom Liberty.

Besides, CDPR also shared that he spent zl178 million ($40 million) to boost Cyberpunk 2077 for next-generation consoles and develop the massive 2.0 update. Which means that CDPR spent about $125 million dollars in total to save Cyberpunk of falling into complete oblivion.

