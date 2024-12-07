The technological disruption in the data age, even more so in times of artificial intelligence and in the prelude to the emergence of quantum computing, makes it a challenge to efficiently control such a progressive development vector. Zeros and ones that must be managed safely and efficiently, as established in the European Data Space. A collective, collaborative effort to confront this cyber torrent: according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), it is expected that in 2025 the global volume of data will reach the mark of 175 zettabytes.

In this context, GaiaX Hub Spain has organized, on December 3 and 4, in Matadero Madrid, the two days (more than 90 speakers) of the First Data Center Summit, with the support of the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (Sedia) to review the present and future of this enormous performance of public-private collaboration, in which the first part of the equation is essential to establish transparent, quality, interoperable data governance structures for all types of sectors. A route in which innovation and standardization promote business development, the progress of society, with various national and international organizations that promote the use of open source software to solve this challenge successfully.

«The exploitation and sharing of data (highlights Alberto Palomo, director of CSO Gaia “New products, new services, new business models, greater efficiency, greater personalization… are, without a doubt, immense advances that data and AI bring, creating a paradigm shift.” New times reflected in the various presentations of the meeting, which began from the general scope, of context, to move on to various tables on all types of use cases in various sectors.

This new model must have certain elements of legal security and respect for the principles and rights of citizens and companies, to not allow a disorderly and uncontrolled development of technology, an area in which Palomo highlights how “Europe has decided position itself as a world leader in what we can call the responsible use of data and artificial intelligence, with citizens and companies at the center and ensuring transparency, portability, security, interoperability and sovereignty as fundamental principles in data services ».









In fact, in February 2020, the European Commission published the European Data Strategy, a five-year plan to position Europe as a world leader in the data economy, in line with the parameters of a single-unified market, free circulation, without privileges or positions of advantage. A “clear, practical and fair regulatory framework” for data governance that includes legislative, training and investment actions for the development of this European data space, to which is added the Data Governance Regulations (Data Governance Act), approved in May 2022. General framework that will provide practical solutions, as in the case of the European Single Access Point (ESAP), to access public information on European companies and financial products.

From Spain

In the case of the Spanish government, the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service launched last April the call for aid for the creation of Sector Data Spacesthrough its Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, with a maximum aid of five million euros per project and the minimum of 300,000 euros (Tourism has its specific calls).

In addition, a new plan has just been launched with an investment of 500 million euros (“to reinforce public-private collaboration with which we want to promote the use of data in all productive sectors in Spain, as a tool for resolution of challenges, to optimize services and for economic and social progress. “Investment necessary to contribute to the increase required by the recent ‘Draghi Report’, which outlines the route to encourage the (decreased) European competitiveness, in a globalized environment. , hypercompetitive in which the author of the report himself pointed out that “there is a lack of innovation and plenty of regulation.”

This call, framed in the Data Spaces Program, and aligned with the European Data Strategy, the European Data and Data Governance Regulations and the achievement of the Single Data Market, aims to “create demonstrator centers and implementation and exploitation of use cases for data spaces in strategic sectors of the economy. These projects must offer solutions to business challenges through data sharing.

«With this plan (says Ruth del Campo, general director of Dato, who participated in the opening of the Gaia-X forum), we implemented eleven measures, six of them newly created, with an amount of 300 million euros, contained in six axes of action and a governance scheme, to comprehensively promote the value chain of data spaces, guiding initiatives towards promoters, participating companies and the technology industry, as well as transversal actions for enablers, promotion and dissemination, and data in the public.

An initiative that Del Campo considers “key to generating new opportunities for innovation, to increase the competitiveness and productivity of our companies, and to establish ourselves in the future single European data market.”

‘Stylebook’

From the point of view of governance, Óscar Jacobo, senior associate of the Intellectual Property and New Technologies area of ​​the legal company Ontier, points out the importance of complying with “this new legislative package (Data Act, Data Governance Act) that introduces new obligations in both B2B and B2B activities and both public and private operators. It is important to remember that the rest of the regulations that regulate or restrict the exchange of information (defense of competition, privacy and data protection, confidentiality of communications, cybersecurity and cyberresilience, civil liability, consumer defense, etc.) will be fully applicable. )».

A whole commitment to corporate responsibility, that of the use of data, in which Jacobo considers that Europe has an opportunity to differentiate itself in a global environment “to stop being ‘stoppers’ and be promoters of a safe and compliant business.” . A question, in any case, of time and success for legislation and technology to fit into this complex mechanism of the 21st century: «It will not be simple or immediate, especially in complex and multidisciplinary business structures that intervene in different market verticals. At the same time, it represents an opportunity for startups and incipient technological businesses, which will not need a large market volume or associate with the big players to detect sector needs and business niches.

A radical paradigm shift «The great paradigm shift (Jacobo highlights) focuses on overcoming the primacy of personal data that economic operators had until now granted in any commercial or internal analytical action; and that is being replaced by the data economy and the relevance of information free of identifiers. It is easy to identify sectors in which the importance of information widely transcends the concept of ‘personal data’: financial, mobility, health (proposal for the European Health Data Regulation) and research or sectors as important at the national level as the tourist or the agri-food sector. All these sectors will be, as the specialist points out, energized by the competition and innovation derived from the use and sharing of all the information that technology has already been allowing to be collected and which is now (fortunately) provided with a specific regulatory framework. .

«Europe (Palomo warns) then faces the challenge of combining this orderly and controlled development, without slowing down economic development, and being able to compete in a globalized world. To this end, Data Spaces are configured as an instrument that must allow this combination to position Europe as a world leader. Data spaces are structures that provide trust and security for the voluntary sharing of data between diverse agents in a homogeneous manner through combined governance, organizational, legal and technical mechanisms.

A complete contribution of technology, in collaborative environments, that allows the exchange and exploitation of data to be carried out “for what is needed (he concludes) an ecosystem of actors that participate, providing data, infrastructure or services, in addition to a model of business and governance.