Gypsi Rose Blanchard lived segregated at home for 20 years because her mother had always made her believe she was sick

Gypsi Rose Blanchard She is among the best-known criminals in the United States and her story has spread throughout the world. For a long time, her photos were published on the front pages of every American newspaper. Today the 32-year-old is free and has started a new life.

In 2015, Gypsi Rose Blanchard was accused of taking the life of her 48-year-old mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The latter made her believe, from an early age, that she had leukemia, forcing her to a wheelchair and a life within the walls of hospitals. She had gotten help from a boy she met online, who later became her boyfriend. In 2018, Gypsi was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thanks to the investigations, the investigators discovered that several doctors, after having examined the girl, had not found the pathologies declared by the mother and had communicated the suspicion that the woman was suffering from the Munchausen syndrome. It is a mental disorder of a parent who causes physical harm to their child, to make them believe they are ill and draw attention to themselves.

Today Gypsi Rose Blanchard it's free

As she grew up, the girl began to use the internet and find the courage to free yourself from that prison.

After numerous sentences, she was released from prison in December and returned to the spotlight. Today the 32-year-old has become a social media star and has managed to become famous throughout the world, precisely for having told his story and having found the understanding of numerous followers.

Now the whole world is talking about her. The ex-boyfriend I met online, Nicholas Godejohn he is still in prison, charged with first-degree felony. In fact, it was he who took the life of the girl's mother with a knife while she was in her bed.

For 20 years, Gypsi lived segregated at home because of her mother, who had convinced her that she was suffering from leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy. She lived in a wheelchair and ate only through a tube. He shaved her hair, it would “have fallen out” and forced her to take numerous medications. Not only that, she had used her illness to obtain charitable donations.