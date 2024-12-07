Notre Dame Cathedral will officially reopen its doors this Saturday, five years after it was destroyed by fire
The rebirth of Notre Dame, which the president Emmanuel Macron has stood out as an example of France’s creativity and resilience, comes at a difficult time for the country, following the approval of the motion of censure against former Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The sense of national achievement in the rapid restoration, so soon after the fire that destroyed the roof and spire in 2019, has been undermined by the political instability to which is added a budget crisis.
