Reuters: EU unlikely to confiscate Russian assets

The EU is unlikely to confiscate frozen Russian assets. From refusal of such a step he writes Reuters.

According to the agency, EU members cannot agree on this issue. Europeans believe that confiscation of sovereign assets carries too many risks. For example, the head of the Ministry of Finance of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, said that he treats conversations about the future of Moscow’s assets with great caution.

Instead of confiscating the assets of the Russian Central Bank, the EU intends to impose a tax on these funds.

Discussions about the confiscation of Russian assets and their transfer to Ukraine began to take place especially actively last year against the backdrop of a decrease in the volume of assistance to Kyiv from Western countries. In the United States, for example, they are promoting such a step within the framework of the G7 agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the confiscation of sovereign assets will lead to mirror measures from Moscow. As they say in the department, Russia does not expect any sensible steps from Western countries that would demonstrate at least a minimal understanding of the harmfulness of this topic.