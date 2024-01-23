Czech “Slavia” canceled the match with the Slovak “Slovan” because of its game with “Dynamo”

The Czech “Slavia” canceled a friendly match with the Slovak “Slovan”, which was supposed to take place on February 4 in Prague. Sportweb reports this.

The reason for the decision was the fact that the Bratislava team played a control game with Dynamo Moscow. The meeting took place on January 23 in Doha, Qatar, and ended in victory for the blue and white teams with a score of 2:1.

In January last year, the Danish Vejle refused to play with the Moscow CSKA. At the same time, another team, the Bulgarian Levski, changed its mind about playing matches with Ural and Spartak. The club noted that they made this decision under pressure from the public and fans.

Dynamo, after 18 rounds, ranks third in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The championship will resume in March.