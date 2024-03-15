Neon (AFP)

The draw for the quarter-finals of the European League, “Europa League”, resulted in Liverpool of England facing Atalanta of Italy, while Milan of Italy will face its compatriot Roma.

Liverpool is searching for a historic quadruple, as it has previously won the League Cup title, and is still competing strongly on three fronts, “the league, the local cup, and the Europa League,” in the last season of its German coach, Jurgen Klopp, who announced his departure at the end of the season.

On the other hand, German Bayer Leverkusen, which has not yet suffered any defeat in various competitions this season, plays with English West Ham.

The final confrontation in the quarter-finals brings together Benfica of Portugal and Marseille of France.

In the semi-finals, the winner of Benfica and Marseille will face the winner of Liverpool and Atalanta, while the winner of Leverkusen and West Ham will play with the winner of Roma and Milan.