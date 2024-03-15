“There is absolutely no alarm in Italy about Dengue. We implement prevention to prevent the Dengue vector mosquito from taking root in Italy. We are working to experiment with anti-Dengue tests on travelers arriving at Italian airports from countries at risk, on a voluntary and free basis“. This was stated by the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Lilac Bow Day in Rome, returning to the second Dengue circular signed yesterday. “We are also thinking about video messages that we can launch with the help of airlines directly on flights,” she added.

“We must ensure that prevention, common sense and precaution are put first with respect to Dengue – added Vaia – We must ensure that the virus responsible for the disease, transmitted through Aedes aegypti mosquito – which does not exist in Italy – does not take root in our country. So, after the first circular which raised the alert, we issued a second circular which is dispositive. That is, our Usmaf-Sans operators – which are our terminals in ports and airports – check inside ships and planes coming from countries where Dengue is present that the necessary prophylaxis has been carried out, and if they had not been once all the measures have been prepared, our Usmaf-Sans operators will arrange them”.